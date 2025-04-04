Cannes Lions unveils 2025 Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has revealed the 2025 Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury. The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions celebrate creativity, honouring work that breaks new ground, challenges industry norms and redefines the creative landscape.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions represent the pinnacle of creative excellence and innovation, rewarding work that shifts perspectives, challenges the status quo, and, as Dan Wieden put it, ‘makes the industry stop in its tracks and reconsider the way forward’. The 2025 Jury consists of world-class creative leaders, each with a track record of redefining the industry through their work. Their collective expertise and global outlook will ensure the most innovative and impactful ideas rise to the top.”

Jury President Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global, commented, “I'm deeply honoured to lead the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions at Cannes Lions this year, one of the most prestigious awards of the Festival, as it celebrates the boldest and most transformative ideas shaping the future of our industry and the world. As we navigate an era of unprecedented challenges and change, the Titanium Lions represents the power of creativity to challenge the status quo, spark progress and inspire what's possible. I'm excited to work alongside this Jury stacked with some of the most talented creatives in the business, to recognise work that redefines what creativity is capable of.”

The 2025 Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury have been named as:

Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive - Brand, Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa

Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing, Accenture Song, Global

Chaka Sobhani, President and Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global

Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup and McCann, Global

Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Rocket, USA

Kentaro Kimura, International Chief Creative Officer, Hakuhodo Inc, Global

Marco Venturelli, Global Chief Creative Officer and CEO, Leo, Global

Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA



The Awarding and Shortlisting Jury line-up will be announced soon. Cannes Lions is open for Award submissions until April 10, 2025.