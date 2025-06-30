Cannes Lions rolls out strict AI disclosure, detection, and ethics review for future entries

New Delhi: As generative AI and synthetic media continue to transform the advertising landscape, Cannes Lions has announced a series of enhanced measures for future editions of the festival to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the awards.

Key measures include a mandatory Code of Conduct, compulsory AI usage disclosure, content detection tools to flag manipulation, and a review panel of AI and ethics experts to oversee integrity and adjudication.

The move follows the controversy surrounding DM9’s campaign ‘Efficient Way to Pay’, which had initially won a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2025. A subsequent investigation revealed that AI-generated and manipulated content had been used in the campaign’s case film to simulate real-world events and outcomes, thereby misleading the jury during deliberations and violating the Festival’s rules on factual representation. Following which, the Brazilian agency’s Creative Data Grand Prix win has been withdrawn.

To prevent similar incidents and address broader concerns about AI-generated content, manipulated media, and the ethical boundaries of creativity, the Festival has unveiled a new framework aimed at ensuring greater accountability and transparency.

Key measures introduced include:

Detection: Cannes Lions will deploy advanced content detection tools to identify potential manipulation in case films and supporting materials, thereby safeguarding the authenticity of entries. Adjudication: A dedicated review committee comprising experts in AI, ethics, and content integrity will assess flagged entries and oversee complex adjudication cases.





These measures will be supported by formal enforcement protocols, which may include disqualification, public disclosure of violations, or revocation of honours, where deemed necessary.

“With these steps, the Festival reinforces its position as a global benchmark for creative excellence while embracing the realities of a rapidly evolving media environment,” Cannes Lions said in its official statement.