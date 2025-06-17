Advertisment

Cannes Lions 2025: Talented and VML India win Silver Lions; Ogilvy picks up a Bronze on day 2

On day 2 of Cannes Lions, Talented won a Silver Lion for ‘Avani’s Gold’, VML India secured a Silver for ‘The Girl Who Played Tutari’, and Ogilvy earned a Bronze for ‘Eye Test Menu’

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: The Cannes Lions has announced the Silver and Bronze winners across Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music, Entertainment Lions for Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, and Industry Craft categories.

On Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2025, Talented won a Silver Lion in the Entertainment Lions for Sport category for its ‘Avani’s Gold’ campaign created for Britannia Marie Gold.

VML India secured a Silver Lion in the Entertainment Lions for Music category for ‘The Girl Who Played the Tutari’, developed for Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio.

Ogilvy India earned a Bronze Lion in the Design category for its ‘Eye Test Menu’ campaign crafted for Titan Company.

This takes India’s metal tally to 2 Gold, 6 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions.

India had 2 shortlists in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, 3 each in Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport, 5 in Design, 4 in Film Craft, and 1 in Industry Craft.

Agency Metal Tally so far

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Grand Prix
Talented 2
FCB Kinnect 1
Godrej Creative Lab 1
Lowe Lintas 1
FCB India 1 1
Ogilvy India 3
Havas Creative India 1
VML India 1
