Cannes Lions 2025: Ogilvy’s Titan campaign, Leo’s Acko work win Bronze on day 4

New Delhi: On Day 4 of Cannes Lions 2025, the festival announced the Bronze and Silver winners across categories, including Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury.

In the Brand Experience & Activation category, Ogilvy bagged a Bronze Lion for its ‘Eye Test Menu’ campaign created for Titan Company, while Leo Burnett also secured a Bronze for ‘Acko Tailor Test’. The category had eight shortlists from India.

India, however, did not register any wins in the Creative Effectiveness, Creative Business Transformation, or Creative Commerce categories, despite having two, three, and two shortlists, respectively.

Meanwhile, although winners were announced in Creative Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury, there were no Indian shortlists in these categories.

With these additions, India’s current tally at Cannes Lions 2025 stands at 1 Grand Prix, 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 13 Bronze.

Winners of the Gold and Grand Prix Lions in these categories will be announced later in the day.