Cannes Lions 2025: Leo India gets 4 shortlists in Creative Data Lions category

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists in the Creative B2B and Creative Data Lions categories.

Leo India has secured 4 shortlists in the Creative Data category. There is no shortlist in the Creative B2B category from India.

Altogether, India has so far secured 68 shortlists across 16 categories.

Leo’s Creative Data shortlists

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Peaks of Courage Mountain Dew PepsiCo Leo, Mumbai Data Storytelling 2 ACKO Tailor Test ACKO ACKO Leo, Mumbai Creative Data Collection & Research 3 Peaks of Courage Mountain Dew PepsiCo Leo, Mumbai Data Integration 4 ACKO Tailor Test ACKO ACKO Leo, Mumbai Social Behaviour

Tally of Indian agencies’ shortlists at Cannes Lions so far

Agency Shortlists Ogilvy India 13 FCB India 11 Talented 7 Havas Creative India 7 Leo Burnett 8 Lowe Lintas 3 Famous Innovations 3 Grey India 2 TBWA India 2 DDB Mudra 2 VML India 2 Tribes Communications 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Tgthr 1 Studio Eeksaurus 1 BBH India 1 Wondrlab India 1 Dentsu Creative 1 FCB Kinnect 1

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows will be held each evening during the Festival from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025.

On Day 1 (June 16), winners in Pharma, Health & Wellness, Grand Prix for Good, Audio & Radio, Print & Publishing, and Outdoor will be announced. India has submitted 982 entries for Cannes Lions 2025.

According to data shared by Cannes Lions, only 3% of work entered gets to win an award.