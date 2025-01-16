Cannes Lions 2025: Josy Paul named Sustainable Development Goals jury president

New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has opened for Awards submissions for its 72nd edition, alongside announcing the names of the jury presidents for 2025.

Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, has been appointed as the Jury President for the Sustainable Development Goals category at Cannes Lions.

This year's Jury Presidents include Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films, representing Egypt on the line-up for the first time, as the Film Craft Lions Jury President.

Cannes Lions has announced significant updates for 2025, including the renaming of the Social & Influencer Lions to the Social & Creator Lions, to acknowledge the growing role of creators in the marketing landscape.

Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global, will serve as Jury President for the Social & Creator Lions.

In its 10th anniversary year, Glass: The Lion for Change is being redefined to reflect a more expansive vision for social equity. In 2025, the Award’s scope will broaden beyond gender to celebrate creative excellence that promotes more equitable representation across a wider range of communities – from disability and race to sexuality and social inequity. Entrants will be asked to identify the specific community their work represents, outline the problem it seeks to address and demonstrate its meaningful and long-lasting impact. KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation, Google, a celebrated advocate for inclusion and innovation, will play a vital role as Jury President in championing these transformative creative solutions.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “We are excited to welcome a diverse and forward-thinking group of leaders who understand the transformative power of creative excellence to drive business growth and impact. All experts in their field, their incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership they bring to their roles, ensure the highest levels of integrity and rigour in the judging process. We thank them for all that they will bring to the important task ahead of them in June.”

The Cannes Lions 2025 Jury Presidents have been announced as follows:

Audio & Radio

Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East

Brand Experience & Activation

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song, APAC

Creative B2B

Wendy Walker, Vice President Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN

Creative Business Transformation

Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, Member of the Global Management Committee, Publicis Groupe

Creative Commerce

Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Global

Creative Data

Tina Allan, Global Chief Data and Intelligence Officer, FCB, Global

Creative Effectiveness

Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, Global

Creative Strategy

Pats McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Global

Digital Craft

Naoki Tanaka, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Lab, Dentsu, Global

Direct

Gaëtan du Peloux, President and Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France

Entertainment Lions

David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth, Global

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

Sue Anderson, Vice President, Creative, Roblox, USA

Entertainment Lions for Music

Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Global

Film

Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global

Film Craft

Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films, Egypt

Glass: The Lion for Change

KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation, Google, Global

Health & Wellness

Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health Network, Global

Industry Craft

Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Innovation

Courtney Brown Warren, Chief Marketing Officer, Kickstarter, Global

Luxury

Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, Global

Media

Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA

Outdoor

Keka Morelle, Chief Creative Officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM

Pharma

Franklin Williams, EVP, Executive Experience Director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA

PR

Tom Beckman, Global Chief Creative Officer, Weber Shandwick, Global

Print & Publishing

Icaro Doria, President and Chief Creative Officer, DM9, Brazil

Social & Creator

Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

Sustainable Development Goals

Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Dan Wieden Titanium Lions

Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global

The Jury Presidents for the Design Lions and Entertainment Lions for Sport will be announced shortly.

Cannes Lions is now open for Awards submissions until 10 April 2025. The 72nd edition of the Festival takes place from 16 to 20 June in Cannes, France.