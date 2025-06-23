Cannes Lions 2025: India returns with 32 Lions, 9 of them Gold

New Delhi: It rained Gold for India at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Indian agencies returned home with 32 Lions, including 1 Grand Prix and 9 Gold Lions.

Altogether, India’s final tally at Cannes Lions 2025 stands at 1 Grand Prix, 9 Gold, 9 Silver, and 13 Bronze Lions.

One agency whose ‘Yatra’ to Cannes turned out to be truly ‘Lucky’ was FCB India. The agency bagged the only Grand Prix and six out of India’s nine Gold Lions for its ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign created for Indian Railways.

India’s performance at Cannes Lions 2025 was historic once again. Even though it didn’t beat the record 47 Lions won in 2022, this year’s wins came in a much tougher setup. Since Cannes Lions changed its format in 2018, removing over 120 subcategories and making competition stricter, 2025 marks India’s best Gold haul in the last eight years.

A landmark moment came for Havas Creative India, which clinched its first-ever Gold Lion, along with two Bronze Lions, for ‘Ink of Democracy’ created for The Times of India.

Other Gold winners included Ogilvy India, which earned a Gold for ‘Erase Valentine’s Day’ for Cadbury 5-Star, along with six Bronze Lions.

Leo India took home a Gold for ‘Acko Tailor Test’, plus one Silver and one Bronze.

Young indie agency Talented, only in its second year at Cannes, continued to shine with two Silver and one Bronze Lion.

Agencies like FCB Kinnect, BBH India, Lowe Lintas, Dentsu Creative, and VML India also contributed to India’s strong showing.

Here is India’s full tally of Lions bagged at Cannes 2025:

Agency Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze FCB India 1 6 1 1 Havas Creative India 1 2 Ogilvy India 1 6 Leo India 1 1 1 Talented 2 1 FCB Kinnect 1 BBH India 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 Dentsu Creative 1 VML India 1 BBDO India 1

After a low point in 2024, when India won just 18 awards, which is the lowest since 2019, this year marks a major creative rebound. In fact, India surpassed last year’s total by Day 3 itself.

This year, India surpassed its 2021 tally of 22 Lions, when awards were combined for 2020 and 2021 due to the festival’s cancellation in 2020.

India sent 982 entries this year, with 85 shortlists across 22 categories. And with only 3% of global entries ending in a win, the hit rate is impressive.