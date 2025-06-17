Cannes Lions 2025: India gets 8 shortlists across 4 categories

New Delhi: On Day 2 of Cannes Lions, the festival announced shortlists in the Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Film, and Luxury & Lifestyle Lions categories.

India has secured a total of 8 shortlists across 4 categories, with no entries shortlisted in the Luxury & Lifestyle or Creative Strategy categories.

In the Creative Business Transformation category, FCB India earned 2 shortlists, while Leo Burnett secured 1.

FCB India also bagged 2 shortlists in the Creative Commerce category.

In Creative Effectiveness, Ogilvy and McCann received 1 shortlist each.

Meanwhile, The Womb earned a single shortlist in the Film category.

Altogether, India has so far secured 76 shortlists across 20 categories.

Creative Business Transformation

Serial Number Campaign Agency Brand Advertiser Subcategory 1 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Indian Railways Transformative Strategy 2 Project Early Periods Leo, Mumbai P&G Whisper P&G Brand Purpose & Impact 3 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Indian Railways Targeting, Insights & Personalisation

Creative Commerce

Serial Number Campaign Agency Brand Advertiser Subcategory 1 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Indian Railways Innovative use of Commerce Channel 2 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Indian Railways Customer Acquisition & Retention

Creative Effectiveness

Serial Number Campaign Agency Brand Advertiser Subcategory 1 Erase Valentine’s Day Ogilvy Cadbury 5 Star Chocolate Mondelez Challenger Brand 2 Dabba Savings Account McCann Worldgroup ESAF Small Finance Bank Dabba Savings Account Acquisition

Film

Serial Number Campaign Agency Brand Advertiser Subcategory 1 We Broke the Jinx. We Won the World Cup The Womb Jim Jam Britannia Challenger Brand

Tally of Indian agencies shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far

Agency Shortlists Ogilvy India 14 FCB India 15 Talented 7 Havas 7 Leo 9 Lowe Lintas 3 Famous Innovations 3 Grey India 2 TBWA India 2 DDB Mudra 2 VML India 2 Tribes Communications 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Tgthr 1 Studio Eeksaurus 1 BBH India 1 Wondrlab India 1 Dentsu Creative 1 FCB Kinnect 1 The Womb 1 McCann Worldgroup 1

On day 1 at Cannes Lions, India scored 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions.

Agency metal tally so far

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Grand Prix Talented 1 FCB Kinnect 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 FCB India 1 1 Ogilvy India 2 Havas Creative 1

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.