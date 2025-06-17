Cannes Lions 2025: India gets 8 shortlists across 4 categories

New Delhi: On Day 2 of Cannes Lions, the festival announced shortlists in the Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Film, and Luxury & Lifestyle Lions categories.
India has secured a total of 8 shortlists across 4 categories, with no entries shortlisted in the Luxury & Lifestyle or Creative Strategy categories.
In the Creative Business Transformation category, FCB India earned 2 shortlists, while Leo Burnett secured 1.
FCB India also bagged 2 shortlists in the Creative Commerce category.
In Creative Effectiveness, Ogilvy and McCann received 1 shortlist each.
Meanwhile, The Womb earned a single shortlist in the Film category.
Altogether, India has so far secured 76 shortlists across 20 categories.
Creative Business Transformation
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Agency
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Subcategory
|1
|Lucky Yatra
|FCB India
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|Transformative Strategy
|2
|Project Early Periods
|Leo, Mumbai
|P&G Whisper
|P&G
|Brand Purpose & Impact
|3
|Lucky Yatra
|FCB India
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|Targeting, Insights & Personalisation
Creative Commerce
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Agency
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Subcategory
|1
|Lucky Yatra
|FCB India
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|Innovative use of Commerce Channel
|2
|Lucky Yatra
|FCB India
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|Customer Acquisition & Retention
Creative Effectiveness
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Agency
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Subcategory
|1
|Erase Valentine’s Day
|Ogilvy
|Cadbury 5 Star Chocolate
|Mondelez
|Challenger Brand
|2
|Dabba Savings Account
|McCann Worldgroup
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Dabba Savings Account
|Acquisition
Film
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Agency
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Subcategory
|1
|We Broke the Jinx. We Won the World Cup
|The Womb
|Jim Jam
|Britannia
|Challenger Brand
Tally of Indian agencies shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far
|Agency
|Shortlists
|Ogilvy India
|14
|FCB India
|15
|Talented
|7
|Havas
|7
|Leo
|9
|Lowe Lintas
|3
|Famous Innovations
|3
|Grey India
|2
|TBWA India
|2
|DDB Mudra
|2
|VML India
|2
|Tribes Communications
|1
|Godrej Creative Lab
|1
|Tgthr
|1
|Studio Eeksaurus
|1
|BBH India
|1
|Wondrlab India
|1
|Dentsu Creative
|1
|FCB Kinnect
|1
|The Womb
|1
|McCann Worldgroup
|1
On day 1 at Cannes Lions, India scored 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions.
Agency metal tally so far
|Agency
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Grand Prix
|Talented
|1
|FCB Kinnect
|1
|Godrej Creative Lab
|1
|Lowe Lintas
|1
|FCB India
|1
|1
|Ogilvy India
|2
|Havas Creative
|1
The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.