Cannes Lions 2025: India gets 42 shortlists across 10 categories

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists in the Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Entertainment Lions For Gaming, Entertainment Lions For Music, Entertainment Lions For Sport, Film Craft, Industry Craft, Media, PR and Social & Creator Lions on June 15, 2025.

India has earned 9 shortlists in Media, 7 in PR, 5 in Design and Direct each, 2 in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, 4 in Film Craft, 3 in Entertainment Lions for Music, Entertainment Lions for Sports and Social and Influencer Lions each and 1 in Industry Craft.

There is no shortlist in the Digital Craft from India.

Design

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Titan Company Ogilvy, Bangalore Posters 2 Seven Layers of Truth Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Famous Innovations, Mumbai Promotional Items/Promotional Printed Media 3 UV Lync Ultraviolette Ultraviolette TGTHR Bangalore Sustainability-focused Design 4 Seven Layers of Truth Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Famous Innovations, Mumbai Design for Behavioural Change 5 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Titan Company Ogilvy, Bangalore Design for Behavioural Change

Direct

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Small-scale Media 2 Oreo History in the baking Oreo Mondelez Leo, Mumbai Launch/Relaunch 3 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Local Brand 4 Ink of Democracy The Times of India The Times of India Havas, Mumbai Social Behaviour 5 Devanagari Pin Axis Bank Axis Bank Grey India, Mumbai Social Behaviour

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Great In Game Wedding Battlegrounds Mobile India Battlegrounds Mobile India DDB Mudra, Mumbai Community Management/Social Engagement 2 Great In Game Wedding Battlegrounds Mobile India Battlegrounds Mobile India DDB Mudra, Mumbai Cultural Engagement

Entertainment Lions for Music

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Whatsapp “oye Lucky” Whatsapp Whatsapp BBDO India, Mumbai Brand or Product Integration into Music Content 2 The Girl Who Played the Tutari Coca-Cola Coca-Cola VML, Mumbai Use of Original Composition 3 The Girl Who Played the Tutari Coca-Cola Coca-Cola VML, Mumbai Cultural Engagement

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Oreo History in the Baking Oreo Mondelez Leo, Mumbai Fan Engagement/Distribution Strategy 2 Avani’s Gold Britannia Marie Gold Britannia Talented, Bangalore Brand Storytelling 3 Avani’s Gold Britannia Marie Gold Britannia Talented, Bangalore Partnerships with Sports Talent

Industry Craft

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Britannia Industries Talented Art Director: Outdoor

Media

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Titan Company Ogilvy Bangalore Healthcare 2 Ink of Democracy Times of India Bennett Coleman & Co Havas Mumbai Use of Print 3 Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Britannia Industries Talented Use of Outdoor 4 Takeoff Takeover Cathay Pacific Cathay Pacific Airways Leo Mumbai Use of Outdoor 5 Garuda Rakshak DSP Mutual Funds DSP Mutual Funds Dentsu Creative New Realities and Emerging tech 6 Ink of Democracy Times of India Bennett Coleman & Co Havas Mumbai Social Behaviour 7 Ink of Democracy Times of India Bennett Coleman & Co Havas Mumbai Single Market Campaign 8 Vi Guardian Beads Vi Vi (Vodafone Idea) Ogilvy Mumbai Social Behaviour 9 Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Britannia Industries Talented Breakthrough on a Budget

PR

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants & Fast-food chains 2 Most Ignored Painting Volvo Cars India Volvo Grey India, Mumbai Use of Events & Stunts 3 Box to Beds Amazon Amazon Ogilvy, Mumbai Use of Events & Stunts 4 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Local Brand 5 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Social Behaviour 6 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways Indian Railways FCB India, Mumbai Breakthrough on a budget 7 Box to Beds Amazon Amazon Ogilvy, Mumbai Cultural Engagement

Social & Creator Lions

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 The Right Sign Josh Josh Wondrlab India Creator Collaboration 2 Erase Valentine’s Day Cadbury 5-Star Chocolate Mondelez Ogilvy Mumbai Use of Humour 3 Bassi vs Men’s Facewash Garnier Garnier BBH India Use of Humour

Film Craft

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Dirty Money Steadfast Steadfast Lowe Lintas Casting 2 Desi Oon Centre for Pastoralism Centre for Pastoralism Studio Eeksaurus Animation 3 Mac | Work is Worth It Apple Apple TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles / TBWA\India, Gurgaon Editing 4 Mac | Work is Worth It Apple Apple TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles / TBWA\India, Gurgaon Achievement in Production

On June 14, India got 13 shortlists in the Outdoor category, 3 in Health and Wellness, 2 shortlists in the Pharma category and 4 shortlists in the Print and Publishing category.

Last week, FCB India secured a shortlist in the Titanium Lions category for its campaign “Lucky Yatra” for Indian Railways.

There are no shortlists in the Audio & Radio, Innovation and Glass: The Lion for Change categories from India. This year, India has sent 982 entries for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows will take place each evening throughout the Festival, from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025.