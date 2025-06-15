Cannes Lions 2025: India gets 42 shortlists across 10 categories

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists in the Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Entertainment Lions For Gaming, Entertainment Lions For Music, Entertainment Lions For Sport, Film Craft, Industry Craft, Media, PR and Social & Creator Lions on June 15, 2025.
India has earned 9 shortlists in Media, 7 in PR, 5 in Design and Direct each, 2 in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, 4 in Film Craft, 3 in Entertainment Lions for Music, Entertainment Lions for Sports and Social and Influencer Lions each and 1 in Industry Craft.
There is no shortlist in the Digital Craft from India.
Design
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Eye Test Menu
|Titan Company
|Titan Company
|Ogilvy, Bangalore
|Posters
|2
|Seven Layers of Truth
|Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
|Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
|Famous Innovations, Mumbai
|Promotional Items/Promotional Printed Media
|3
|UV Lync
|Ultraviolette
|Ultraviolette
|TGTHR Bangalore
|Sustainability-focused Design
|4
|Seven Layers of Truth
|Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
|Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
|Famous Innovations, Mumbai
|Design for Behavioural Change
|5
|Eye Test Menu
|Titan Company
|Titan Company
|Ogilvy, Bangalore
|Design for Behavioural Change
Direct
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Small-scale Media
|2
|Oreo History in the baking
|Oreo
|Mondelez
|Leo, Mumbai
|Launch/Relaunch
|3
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Local Brand
|4
|Ink of Democracy
|The Times of India
|The Times of India
|Havas, Mumbai
|Social Behaviour
|5
|Devanagari Pin
|Axis Bank
|Axis Bank
|Grey India, Mumbai
|Social Behaviour
Entertainment Lions for Gaming
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Great In Game Wedding
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|DDB Mudra, Mumbai
|Community Management/Social Engagement
|2
|Great In Game Wedding
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|Battlegrounds Mobile India
|DDB Mudra, Mumbai
|Cultural Engagement
Entertainment Lions for Music
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Whatsapp “oye Lucky”
|Whatsapp
|Whatsapp
|BBDO India, Mumbai
|Brand or Product Integration into Music Content
|2
|The Girl Who Played the Tutari
|Coca-Cola
|Coca-Cola
|VML, Mumbai
|Use of Original Composition
|3
|The Girl Who Played the Tutari
|Coca-Cola
|Coca-Cola
|VML, Mumbai
|Cultural Engagement
Entertainment Lions for Sport
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Oreo History in the Baking
|Oreo
|Mondelez
|Leo, Mumbai
|Fan Engagement/Distribution Strategy
|2
|Avani’s Gold
|Britannia Marie Gold
|Britannia
|Talented, Bangalore
|Brand Storytelling
|3
|Avani’s Gold
|Britannia Marie Gold
|Britannia
|Talented, Bangalore
|Partnerships with Sports Talent
Industry Craft
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Nature Shapes Britannia
|Britannia
|Britannia Industries
|Talented
|Art Director: Outdoor
Media
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Eye Test Menu
|Titan Company
|Titan Company
|Ogilvy Bangalore
|Healthcare
|2
|Ink of Democracy
|Times of India
|Bennett Coleman & Co
|Havas Mumbai
|Use of Print
|3
|Nature Shapes Britannia
|Britannia
|Britannia Industries
|Talented
|Use of Outdoor
|4
|Takeoff Takeover
|Cathay Pacific
|Cathay Pacific Airways
|Leo Mumbai
|Use of Outdoor
|5
|Garuda Rakshak
|DSP Mutual Funds
|DSP Mutual Funds
|Dentsu Creative
|New Realities and Emerging tech
|6
|Ink of Democracy
|Times of India
|Bennett Coleman & Co
|Havas Mumbai
|Social Behaviour
|7
|Ink of Democracy
|Times of India
|Bennett Coleman & Co
|Havas Mumbai
|Single Market Campaign
|8
|Vi Guardian Beads
|Vi
|Vi (Vodafone Idea)
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Social Behaviour
|9
|Nature Shapes Britannia
|Britannia
|Britannia Industries
|Talented
|Breakthrough on a Budget
PR
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants & Fast-food chains
|2
|Most Ignored Painting
|Volvo Cars India
|Volvo
|Grey India, Mumbai
|Use of Events & Stunts
|3
|Box to Beds
|Amazon
|Amazon
|Ogilvy, Mumbai
|Use of Events & Stunts
|4
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Local Brand
|5
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Social Behaviour
|6
|Lucky Yatra
|Indian Railways
|Indian Railways
|FCB India, Mumbai
|Breakthrough on a budget
|7
|Box to Beds
|Amazon
|Amazon
|Ogilvy, Mumbai
|Cultural Engagement
Social & Creator Lions
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The Right Sign
|Josh
|Josh
|Wondrlab India
|Creator Collaboration
|2
|Erase Valentine’s Day
|Cadbury 5-Star Chocolate
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Use of Humour
|3
|Bassi vs Men’s Facewash
|Garnier
|Garnier
|BBH India
|Use of Humour
Film Craft
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Dirty Money
|Steadfast
|Steadfast
|Lowe Lintas
|Casting
|2
|Desi Oon
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Studio Eeksaurus
|Animation
|3
|Mac | Work is Worth It
|Apple
|Apple
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles / TBWA\India, Gurgaon
|Editing
|4
|Mac | Work is Worth It
|Apple
|Apple
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles / TBWA\India, Gurgaon
|Achievement in Production
On June 14, India got 13 shortlists in the Outdoor category, 3 in Health and Wellness, 2 shortlists in the Pharma category and 4 shortlists in the Print and Publishing category.
Last week, FCB India secured a shortlist in the Titanium Lions category for its campaign “Lucky Yatra” for Indian Railways.
There are no shortlists in the Audio & Radio, Innovation and Glass: The Lion for Change categories from India. This year, India has sent 982 entries for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The Cannes Lions Awards Shows will take place each evening throughout the Festival, from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025.