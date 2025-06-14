Cannes Lions 2025: India gets 22 shortlists across 5 categories

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists in the Audio & Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma and Print & Publishing Lions categories.

India has earned 13 shortlists in the Outdoor category, 3 in Health & Wellness, 2 shortlists in the Pharma category and 4 shortlists in the Print & Publishing category.

There are no shortlists in the Audio & Radio category from India.

Health & Wellness

Serial Number Campaign Brand Agency Advertiser Subcategory 1 Project Early Periods P&G Whisper LEO, Mumbai P&G OTC Products 2 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy, Bangalore Titan Company OTC Products 3 Naga Saint Eye Test EYEBETES Foundation Godrej Creative Lab, Maharashtra EYEBETES Foundation Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness

Outdoor

Serial Number Campaign Brand Agency Advertiser Subcategory 1 Dry Thru Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Tribes Communication Honda Special Build 2 Chai Basuri - Tea Flute Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Ogilvy Mumbai Unilever Live advertising and events 3 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways FCB India Railways Service Live advertising and events 4 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy Bangalore Titan Company Interactive Experiences 5 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways FCB India Railways Service Transit 6 Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Talented Britannia Sustainability Standard Sites 7 Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy Bangalore Titan Company Ambient Outdoor 8 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways FCB India Railways Service Local brand 9 Lucky Yatra Indian Railways FCB India Railways Service Social Behaviour 10 Coke Zero Auditions Coke Zero Ogilvy Mumbai Coca-Cola Use of humour 11 Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Talented Britannia Sustainability Breakthrough on a Budget 12 Too Yumm To Cheer Too Yumm! FCB Kinnect Too Yumm! Breakthrough on a Budget 13 Vi Guardian Beads Vi (Vodafone Idea) Ogilvy Mumbai Holy Beads Cultural Engagement

Pharma

Serial Number Campaign Brand Agency Advertiser Subcategory 1 Dawai Reader Alkem Laboratories Lowe Lintas Alkem Laboratories Healthcare Professional Engagement 2 Dawai Reader Alkem Laboratories Lowe Lintas Alkem Laboratories Healthcare Professional Engagement

Print & Publishing

Serial Number Campaign Brand Agency Advertiser Subcategory 1 Ink of Democracy The Times of India Havas, Mumbai Bennet and Coleman Innovative and adapted use of Print & Publishing 2 Ink Of Democracy The Times Of India Havas, Mumbai Bennett Coleman & Co. Single-Market Campaign 3 Ink Of Democracy The Times of India Havas, Mumbai Bennett Coleman & Co. Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility 4 Seven Layers Of Truth Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Famous Innovations, Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Cultural Engagement

Tally of Indian campaigns shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far

Agency Shortlists FCB India 5 FCB Kinnect 1 Leo 1 Ogilvy 6 Lowe Lintas 2 Talented 2 Havas 3 Famous Innovations 1 Tribes Communications 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1

This year, India has sent 982 entries for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Previously, FCB India secured a shortlist in the Titanium Lions category for its campaign “Lucky Yatra” for Indian Railways. However, India has not secured any shortlists in the Innovation and Glass: The Lion for Change categories.

All remaining shortlists will be released between Sunday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The shortlists for the Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Entertainment, Entertainment Lions For Gaming, Entertainment Lions For Music, Entertainment Lions For Sport, Industry Craft, Media, PR and Social & Influencer Lions categories will be announced tomorrow, June 15, 2025.

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows will take place each evening throughout the Festival, from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025.