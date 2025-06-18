Advertisment

Cannes Lions 2025: India bags 2 Silver and 7 Bronze Lions on Day 3

Leo India has earned a Silver for the ‘Takeoff Takeover’ campaign for Cathay Pacific, while FCB India has won a Silver for the ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign created for Indian Railways

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the Bronze and Silver Lion winners in the Social and Creator, Media, Direct, Creative Data, Creative B2B and PR categories.

On day 3 of Cannes Lions 2025, India has clinched 2 Silver and 7 Bronze Lions. 

India has earned 1 Silver and 4 Bronze winners in the Media category

Campaign Brand Agency Lion
Takeoff Takeover Cathay Pacific Leo India Silver
Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy India Bronze
Ink of Democracy The Times of India Havas Creative India Bronze
Garuda Rakshak DSP Mutual Funds Dentsu Creative Bronze
Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Talented Bronze

Havas Creative India has bagged another Bronze for the ‘Ink of Democracy’ campaign in the Direct category. 

India brings home a Silver and Bronze Lion in the PR category

Campaign Brand Agency Lion
Lucky Yatra Indian Railways FCB India Silver
Box to Beds Amazon Ogilvy India Bronze

BBH India has won a Bronze for Bassi vs. Men’s Facewash for Garnier in the Social and Creator category. 

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO, BBH India, said, “Bassi Vs Men’s Face Wash is an iconic campaign. One that started on social and ended up on broadcast. With all the attention the work has already garnered for the brand, a Cannes Lions metal is a great cherry on top. We couldn’t be happier for the teams at BBH and Garnier.”

There were 9 shortlists in the Media category, 5 in Direct, 7 in PR, and 3 in the Social & Creators Lions category. Altogether, India fetched 85 shortlists across 22 categories this Cannes Lions 2025 season. 

Indian agencies metal tally so far: 

Agency Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze
Leo India 1
Havas Creative India 1 2
Dentsu Creative 1
Talented 2 1
FCB India 1 1 1
FCB Kinnect 1
BBH India 1
Ogilvy  5
Godrej Creative Lab 1
Lowe Lintas 1
VML India 1

With this, India's metal tally has reached 2 Gold, 8 Silver and 11 Bronze

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.

Havas Creative India BBH India Cannes Lions FCB India Talented
