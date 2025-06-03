Cannes Lions 2025: FCB India only Indian entry on Titanium Lions shortlist

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has unveiled the shortlists for two of its categories—the Titanium Lions and the Innovation Lions.

Only one Indian entry made the cut: FCB India’s “Lucky Yatra” for Indian Railways, in the Titanium category.

Watch the campaign film here:

No Indian entry got selected in the Innovation Lions shortlist announced alongside it.

All other shortlists will be released between Saturday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 18.

Cannes Lions 2025 will award the winners during the festival, which will be held between June 16 and June 20.