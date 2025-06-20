Cannes Lions 2025: FCB India bags 3 Gold Lions for ‘Lucky Yatra’ on Day 4

New Delhi; On Day 4 of Cannes Lions 2025, the festival announced winners across Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury categories.

FCB India bagged three Gold Lions on Day 4, all for the Indian Railways’ ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign—one each in Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, and Creative Business Transformation.

In the Brand Experience & Activation category, Ogilvy and Leo also won a Bronze Lion each for the ‘Eye Test Menu’ campaign for Titan Company and ‘Acko Tailor Test’, respectively. The category had eight shortlists from India.

By the end of Day 4, FCB India’s tally stood at 1 Grand Prix, 6 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze Lion.

However, India did not register any wins in the Creative Effectiveness, Creative Business Transformation, or Creative Commerce categories—despite having two, three, and two shortlists, respectively.

Meanwhile, although winners were announced in the Creative Strategy, Innovation, and Luxury categories, there were no Indian shortlists in these.

With these additions, India’s current tally at Cannes Lions 2025 stands at:

1 Grand Prix

9 Gold

8 Silver

13 Bronze

Indian agencies’ metal tally so far

Agency Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze FCB India 1 6 1 1 Havas Creative India 1 2 Ogilvy India 1 6 Leo India 1 1 1 Talented 2 1 FCB Kinnect 1 BBH India 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 Dentsu Creative 1 VML India 1

The winners in the final set of categories—including Film, Glass, Sustainable Development Goals, and Titanium—will be announced on Friday, June 20, 2025.