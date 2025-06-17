Cannes Lions 2025: FCB India and Havas Creative India bag a Gold each on Day 1

New Delhi: India bagged two Gold Lions on Day 1 of Cannes Lions 2025, winning in the Print & Publishing and Outdoor categories.

In addition, Indian agencies secured four Silver and three Bronze Lions across the Outdoor, Pharma, and Health & Wellness categories.

This takes India’s Day 1 tally to 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions.

Havas Creative India won Gold for the ‘Ink of Democracy’ campaign for The Times of India, while FCB India clinched Gold for its ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign for the Indian Railways.

List of Lions India bagged on Day 1

Serial Number Campaign Agency Brand Lion Category 1 Ink of Democracy Havas Creative India Times of India Gold Print & Publishing 2 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Gold Outdoor 3 Nature Shapes Britannia Talented Britannia Silver Outdoor 4 Too Yumm to Cheer FCB Kinnect Too Yumm! Silver Outdoor 5 Naga Saint Eye Test Godrej Creative Lab Eyebetes Foundation Silver Health & Wellness 6 Dawai Reader Lowe Lintas Alkem Laboratories Silver Pharma 7 Chai Bansuri – The Tea Flute Ogilvy India Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Bronze Outdoor 8 Vi Guardian Beads Ogilvy India Vi Bronze Outdoor 9 Lucky Yatra FCB India Indian Railways Bronze Outdoor

There were 13 shortlists in the Outdoor, 3 in Health & Wellness, and 2 in the Pharma categories from India.

Agency metal tally so far

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Grand Prix Talented 1 FCB Kinnect 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 FCB India 1 1 Ogilvy India 2 Havas Creative India 1

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Cannes Lions will announce winners across the Entertainment Lions, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music, Entertainment Lions for Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, and Industry Craft categories.

India has secured no shortlists in the Entertainment Lions and Digital Craft categories. However, it has earned 2 shortlists in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, 3 each in Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport, 5 in Design, 4 in Film Craft, and 1 in Industry Craft.