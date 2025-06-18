Cannes Lions 2025: BBDO India gets a shortlist in Sustainable Development Goals category

New Delhi: Cannes Lions announced the shortlists for its final category, Sustainable Development Goals, today.
BBDO India secured a single shortlist in this category for Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad (10 Years) campaign.
Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO at BBDO India, is the jury president in the category.
Sustainable Development Goals
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Advertiser
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Ariel #Sharetheload (10 years)
|Ariel
|P&G
|BBDO India, Mumbai
|Long-term Brand Platform
Tally of Indian agencies shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far
|Agency
|Shortlists
|Ogilvy India
|14
|FCB India
|15
|Talented
|7
|Havas
|7
|Leo
|9
|Lowe Lintas
|3
|Famous Innovations
|3
|Grey India
|2
|TBWA India
|2
|DDB Mudra
|2
|VML India
|2
|Tribes Communications
|1
|Godrej Creative Lab
|1
|Tgthr
|1
|Studio Eeksaurus
|1
|BBH India
|1
|BBDO India
|1
|Wondrlab India
|1
|Dentsu Creative
|1
|FCB Kinnect
|1
|The Womb
|1
|McCann Worldgroup
|1
|BBDO India
|2
So far, India has won 2 Gold, 6 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions at the world’s biggest festival of creativity.
Agency metal tally so far
|Agency
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Grand Prix
|Talented
|2
|FCB Kinnect
|1
|Godrej Creative Lab
|1
|Lowe Lintas
|1
|FCB India
|1
|1
|1
|Ogilvy India
|3
|Havas Creative India
|1
The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.