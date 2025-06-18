Cannes Lions 2025: BBDO India gets a shortlist in Sustainable Development Goals category

New Delhi: Cannes Lions announced the shortlists for its final category, Sustainable Development Goals, today.

BBDO India secured a single shortlist in this category for Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad (10 Years) campaign.

Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO at BBDO India, is the jury president in the category.

Sustainable Development Goals

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory 1 Ariel #Sharetheload (10 years) Ariel P&G BBDO India, Mumbai Long-term Brand Platform

Tally of Indian agencies shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far

Agency Shortlists Ogilvy India 14 FCB India 15 Talented 7 Havas 7 Leo 9 Lowe Lintas 3 Famous Innovations 3 Grey India 2 TBWA India 2 DDB Mudra 2 VML India 2 Tribes Communications 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Tgthr 1 Studio Eeksaurus 1 BBH India 1 BBDO India 1 Wondrlab India 1 Dentsu Creative 1 FCB Kinnect 1 The Womb 1 McCann Worldgroup 1 BBDO India 2

So far, India has won 2 Gold, 6 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions at the world’s biggest festival of creativity.

Agency metal tally so far

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Grand Prix Talented 2 FCB Kinnect 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 FCB India 1 1 1 Ogilvy India 3 Havas Creative India 1

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.