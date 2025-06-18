Advertisment

Cannes Lions 2025: BBDO India gets a shortlist in Sustainable Development Goals category

BBDO India secured a single shortlist in this category for Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad (10 Years) campaign

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Cannes Lions announced the shortlists for its final category, Sustainable Development Goals, today.

BBDO India secured a single shortlist in this category for Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad (10 Years) campaign.

Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO at BBDO India, is the jury president in the category. 

Sustainable Development Goals

Serial Number Campaign Brand Advertiser Agency Subcategory
1 Ariel #Sharetheload (10 years) Ariel P&G BBDO India, Mumbai Long-term Brand Platform

Tally of Indian agencies shortlisted at Cannes Lions so far

Agency Shortlists
Ogilvy India 14
FCB India 15
Talented 7
Havas 7
Leo 9
Lowe Lintas 3
Famous Innovations 3
Grey India 2
TBWA India 2
DDB Mudra 2
VML India 2
Tribes Communications 1
Godrej Creative Lab 1
Tgthr 1
Studio Eeksaurus 1
BBH India 1
BBDO India 1
Wondrlab India 1
Dentsu Creative 1
FCB Kinnect 1
The Womb 1
McCann Worldgroup 1
So far, India has won 2 Gold, 6 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions at the world’s biggest festival of creativity.

Agency metal tally so far

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Grand Prix
Talented 2
FCB Kinnect 1
Godrej Creative Lab 1
Lowe Lintas 1
FCB India 1 1 1
Ogilvy India 3
Havas Creative India 1

 

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.

