Cannes Lions 2025: BBDO India bags a Silver in Sustainable Development Goals category

New Delhi: On the final day of Cannes Lions 2025, the festival announced the Silver and Bronze winners in the Dan Wieden Titanium, Film, Glass: The Lion for Change, Grand Prix for Good, and Sustainable Development Goals categories.

BBDO India secured a Silver Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals category for Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad (10 Years) campaign.

It was the only Indian shortlist in that category.

So far, India has no Silver or Bronze Lion winners in the Titanium and Film categories, and no shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change category.

With these additions, India’s current tally at Cannes Lions 2025 stands at 1 Grand Prix, 9 Gold, 9 Silver, and 13 Bronze Lions.

Altogether, India earned 85 shortlists across 22 categories at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

Indian agencies’ metal tally so far