Cannes Lions 2025: Prasanth Kumar, Prasoon Joshi among 12 Indians on jury

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has unveiled the complete lineup of its global jury for the 2025 edition of the International Festival of Creativity, scheduled to be held from June 16 to 20.

12 creative, media and PR agency leaders from India are part of the jury line-up.

Representing India in this year’s line-up are:

Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President: Josy Paul | Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Russell Barrett | Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\India, India

Creative Data Lions: Vikram Pandey | Chief Creative Officer, Leo, India

Design Lions: Mahima Mathur | Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group, India

Entertainment Lions: Prasoon Joshi | Chairman - APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC

Entertainment Lions for Music: Harshad Rajadhyaksha | Chief Creative Officer, India, Ogilvy, India

Entertainment Lions for Sport: Murtuza Madraswala | Head of Marketing, Content & Communications, NBA, India

Glass: The Lion for Change: Harman Dhillon | Executive Director - Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited, India

Media Lions: Prasanth Kumar | CEO South Asia, GroupM Media India, South Asia

Outdoor Lions: Pallavi Chakravarti | Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Fundamental, India

PR Lions: Archana Jain | CEO, PR Pundit Havas Red, India

Social & Creator Lions: Mayuresh Dubhashi | Chief Creative Officer, FCB, India

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, "The Cannes Lions Awarding Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for creative excellence. This year’s line-up brings together some of the most highly respected and accomplished industry talent from around the world. Their expertise will help define the creative standards that continue to drive our industry forward and spotlight the power of creativity as a catalyst for meaningful business growth and transformation.”

Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added, “The Awarding Jury comprises some of the most respected talent from across the global industry. This year, we’re welcoming Jury members from 52 markets, including first-time representation from Ivory Coast and Kazakhstan and our highest-ever representation from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We’re delighted to bring such a breadth of voices and perspectives into the Jury rooms, and we thank all of our jurors in advance for the dedication and care they bring to the process.”