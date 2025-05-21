Candere signs Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador amid expansion drive

New Delhi: Candere, the lifestyle jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan, has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The move comes as part of the brand’s broader strategy to expand its national footprint and reach younger, style-conscious consumers.

According to the company, the decision reflects a shift in consumer behaviour within the jewellery segment—one that prioritises self-expression and individuality over traditional adornment.

“The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Director, Candere.

Shah Rukh Khan, commenting on the partnership, stated, “Jewellery has always been a powerful expression of love, memories, and identity. I’m excited to partner with Candere, a brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, which offers a modern and fresh perspective on how people wear and gift jewellery today.”

The collaboration will feature the actor across digital, television, print, and in-store campaigns.