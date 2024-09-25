Call for entries now open for The One Show 2025

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity announced the launch of The One Show 2025, supported by a call for entries campaign by creative and media agency Cutwater, based in San Francisco and New York.

Using the theme “The Creative Award for Creative Creatives”, the work highlights what differentiates The One Show from other competitions: “by creatives, for creatives.”

The campaign aims to bring to life the curiosity and wonder of the artistic process via a blueprint-style design treatment.

“The One Show honors what should be valued the most: creative impact and merit. For this season, we developed a campaign for creatives by creatives,” said Chuck McBride, Cutwater Founder and CCO. “We followed the essence of an approach to the award show’s blueprints of the Pencil itself. The design system is strategically built to be friendly across digital and social, all of the places creatives will be. We can’t wait to continue the effort during the judging and winner stages.”

Entries to The One Show 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is November 1, 2024. Early entry deadline is December 13, 2024, with the regular deadline January 31, 2025. The extended deadline is February 14, 2025, and final deadline February 28, 2025.

The One Show 2025 Jury Presidents and full juries will be announced shortly, with early judging starting in January 2025 and finalists announced in May 2025. Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

The One Show will this year make changes to its Creative Effectiveness Discipline with all new categories and criteria for submission. Details will be available shortly.

All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners also receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.

Agencies, brands, production companies, and individuals responsible for winning work each year are highlighted in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combines points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally, and by country.

Revenue generated from The One Show entries goes back into the industry to fund programming under the nonprofit organization’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.

Credits:

Client: The One Club for Creativity, New York

Campaign: “The Creative Award for Creative Creatives” for The One Show 2025

Agency: Cutwater, San Francisco

Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Chuck McBride

Principal & President: Christian Hughes

Creative Director: Amy Su

Senior Designer: Patrick Nelson

Copywriter: Mike Ennen

Group Account Director: Matt Allen

Account Director: Grace Fiset

Project Manager: Ana Elejalde