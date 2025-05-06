Burson appointed PR agency for Amdavad’s 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

New Delhi: Burson has been named the agency of record for the Amdavad, India, bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games on behalf of Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development Company (GSID).

The agency will lead strategic consulting for the development of the bid’s brand, competitive narrative and will drive its media relations campaign.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department said, “With Burson as our communications partner, we are delighted to pursue our shared vision of bringing the Olympic Games to Amdavad. Their deep understanding of the global sports landscape and past experiences with the Olympics and other global sports organisations will be instrumental in supporting India’s bid.”

Dolly Tayal, Managing Director, Burson Genesis, India, said, “It’s an absolute privilege for us to engage with GSID. We will leverage our proven expertise in sports communications and creative storytelling to provide strategic consulting and craft a compelling narrative that captures India’s Olympic aspirations. The current focus is to continue to build support for the project in India.”