Burger King Café rings in the new year with AI-powered “Coffee Fortunes”

New Delhi: Leveraging guest behaviour of reading fortunes during the New Year, Bk Café by Burger King, introduced “Coffee Fortunes”— an experience where coffee lovers can have their fortunes predicted through the patterns in their coffee foam.

Inspired by the ancient art of Turkish coffee reading and powered by AI, this activity offers the perfect way to start your year with a warm cup of coffee and a touch of excitement.

This New Year’s week, guests visiting BK Café will enjoy more than just a steaming cup of coffee. With a simple process of ordering coffee, giving it a stir, sipping, and capturing a photo of the foam, participants can upload their images to a dedicated microsite. Here, AI will analyse the foam patterns to reveal a personalised fortune, seamlessly blending centuries-old tradition with modern technology. To add to the excitement, guests can share their fortunes on social media to win a free cup of Cold Coffee, turning their coffee moment into a flavourful and fun-filled New Year’s celebration.

Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King India, said, “At BK Café, we believe every cup of coffee tells a story, and this New Year, we’re taking that to the next level with ‘Coffee Fortunes.’ Inspired by an age-old tradition, integrated with the latest tech to create a memorable and engaging experience for our guests. This activity celebrates the magic of coffee while bringing people together to share their stories, fortunes, and a moment of joy over their favourite brew. It’s our way of kicking off the year by engaging with our guests positively and interactively.”

Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “As the new year approaches, everyone’s curious about what lies ahead, and 'BK Cafe Coffee Fortunes' tapped into that excitement in a way that has never been seen before. We combed through extensive amounts of data and brought it to life with innovative technology to transform our coffee into more than just a delicious beverage, offering a fun, interactive, and personalized way for people to uncover their fortunes for the new year. It was real, engaging, and something everyone could try, creating a positive buzz around BK Café as a uniquely distinct brand that delivers both great coffee and unforgettable moments.”

The activity will run from December 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025, across all BK Café outlets.

Guests are invited to participate by visiting BK café, uploading their coffee pictures to the microsite and unlocking their fortunes. Whether it’s a year of adventure, love, or success, “Coffee Fortunes” adds a layer of excitement to the BK Café experience. Those who share their fortunes on social media will also receive a complimentary cup of coffee, making it an irresistible way to ring in the New Year.

With “Coffee Fortunes,” BK Café is once again redefining the coffee experience by combining tradition, technology, and a sprinkle of fun. This initiative reflects Burger King’s commitment to offering innovative and engaging experiences, making every visit to BK Café more than just about coffee – it’s about creating memories.

Microsite – http://bkcafecoffeefortunes.com/

