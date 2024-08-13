Bumble and Zepto partner to simplify date preparations

Delhi: Bumble, the women-first dating app, has teamed up with Zepto, in a new partnership to help singles get date ready.
From August 10, Zepto users across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune can prepare and plan for their dates with curated grocery lists for the occasion. The in-app categories feature items to help one to “Look Good, Feel Great,” set the stage for a perfect “Date Night at Home,” “Build a Care Package” to impress, and “Celebrate your Dating Milestones” and include items from fresh fruits to beauty and skincare.
Bumble and Zepto have also partnered to provide inspiration for fresh Opening Moves - such as ‘Make up gesture - Coffee or Pizza from Zepto Cafe?’, ‘Date night in or date night out?’ or ‘What’s your go-to’, and ‘A foaming face wash or a non-foaming one?’ - which they can add to their own Bumble profiles..
Lucille McCart, Director of Corporate Communications, Bumble, said, “We are excited to team up with Zepto to make dating prep and planning more effortless this monsoon season. Planning dates, first or otherwise, can be harder than it looks - from preparing your outfits to what gifts to bring, a swift change in the weather can put a dampener on your plans. We know that for many single people, date prep and planning can take away from the enjoyment of the date so we’re hoping that this collaboration will help take the pressure off, no matter what the occasion.”
Ishan Chawla, Head of Brand Solutions, added, “We’re excited to join forces with Bumble to redefine the dating game. By integrating our quick-commerce solutions, we offer users inventive ways to create memorable date nights. Whether it’s bonding over baking or last minute dating essentials, this partnership provides convenient, creative solutions that enhance and personalize every dating journey. As the first non-endemic brand to create a custom store, Bumble is truly leading the way in making every first move extraordinary.”