Builder of “MRF Muscle Man” campaign, Phillip Eapen passes away

Delhi: Phillip Eapen, who was a senior marketing advisor at MRF, passed away on July 7, 2024. He was 87 years old. The senior brand builder and marketer has seen MRF grow from a small company in Chennai to become one of the biggest tyre manufacturers in India.

Based on reports, he was a firm believer of Make in India. Eapen was born in Thiruvalla, Kerala on September 4, 1937. His association with MRF (Madras Rubber Factory) began in the late 1950s after he graduated from Madras Christian College.

Under his leadership, MRF expanded its product portfolio, diversified into other industries, and established an international presence.

Campaigns launched by MRF under his reign aimed to resound with people. The “MRF Muscle Man” campaign was conceptualised under his supervision, created by Lintas.

Ganapathy Vishwanathan, an independent communication consultant, recalled Eapen’s legacy fondly and called him the ‘doyen of tyre marketing.’

He is survived by his wife Laila Eapen and sons. His funeral service is scheduled to be held at 3:15pm, July 11 at Koyambedu in Chennai.