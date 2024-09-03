Buffalo Soldiers bags creative, social and digital media mandate of BathXpertz

Delhi: Buffalo Soldiers has been awarded the creative, social media, and digital media mandate for BathXpertz, a bathroom remodeling brand.
Gaurav Jain, Head of Business at BathXpertz, spoke about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Buffalo Soldiers, a team that shares our vision for innovation and growth. Their creative expertise and digital strategies align perfectly with our goals to redefine bathroom remodeling in India."
Prateek Dash, Group Head - Accounts, Buffalo Soldiers, added, "We’re thrilled to work with BathXpertz and help them carve out a distinctive space in the market. Our approach will focus on creating impactful, engaging content that resonates with their audience and drives the brand forward."
Apoorva Raj Singh, Head of Paid Media and Programmatic ADs, Buffalo Soldiers, said, “A key involvement in our partnership includes the understanding of their sales needs. We are helping BathXpertz not just in increasing their brand awareness but boosting their quality leads which has a direct impact on sales month-on-month.”
Ananya Dalmia, Growth Strategist at BathXpertz, also shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "In today’s start-up, it’s vital to not just have reach but strong sales numbers to back it up. Especially in a funded start-up. Buffalo Soldiers' understanding of that ethos makes them the perfect partner to help us connect with our customers in a meaningful way."