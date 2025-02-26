Britannia, Talented open-source ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ campaign manual for future advertisers

New Delhi: Britannia and Talented, in partnership with Coral Media and MOMS Outdoor, have open-sourced the “Nature Shapes Britannia” campaign manual for future advertisers to use at the handpicked sites.

The food products company recently launched a biodegradable OOH series, “Nature Shapes Britannia”, in which billboards take the shape of trees around them. Visually and metaphorically, the campaign establishes how the brand adapts to nature, not the other way around.

According to Britannia, their vision behind the campaign was to create advertisements that work with nature instead of competing against it.

The company scouted resilient trees, mapped their organic silhouettes, and built billboards that didn’t just stand next to nature but became part of it.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Britannia said, "We’re open-sourcing the Nature Shapes Britannia manual so that the research, learnings—including, but not limited to, the trial and error that went into designing billboards that fit around trees (instead of cutting them down)—are now available for future advertisers to use at the handpicked sites."

Now, we’re handing over the playbook so that brands, agencies, and media planners can launch their own Pedh Partnerships at these sites, said Britannia in a statement.

“Whether you're looking to adopt this approach or just curious about what went into it, the manual breaks it down—from auditioning trees to designing billboards and mounting them sustainably. It’s not just about outdoor advertising; it’s about a mindset shift,” the company added.

Click here to download the manual.