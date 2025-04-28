Britannia Gobbles makes a comeback with CID’s Sir and Daya

Mumbai: Britannia Gobbles cake has undergone a change and re-introduced its classic Fruit, Chocolate, Pineapple, Orange, Milk and Butter flavours. The packaging too has been updated.

This refresh is centered around a new campaign conceptualised by Schbang, called "Badey badon ko pighla de". The digital film features character duo Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Sir (Shivaji Satam), portrayed as members of the Cakes Investigation Department in pursuit of a thief.

Yudishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer - Bread, Cakes & Rusks, said, “At Britannia, we’re constantly listening to our consumers and evolving our products to match their changing preferences. The new Britannia Gobbles cake is a result of that commitment. This campaign brings to life the idea that great taste has the power to soften even the toughest moments, and we’re excited to share this new product with cake lovers across the country.”

Satam said, "We were very excited when Britannia approached us for their campaign, 'Badey badon ko pighla de." For the first time, we were getting a chance to experiment with our roles and add a new spin to our characters. When we tasted their cake, "Hum toh sach mein pighal gaye!"

“I’ve been known for breaking doors, and the folks at Britannia sure knew how to use that to their advantage! We were super kicked when Britannia challenged us to get our softest avatars on the floor and truly enjoyed bringing them to life. Everyone involved has put their heart and soul into creating this film, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out," said Shetty

Puru Agarwal, Associate Creative Director - Schbang and Ria Shah, Associate Vice President - Schbang said, “We were super kicked when Britannia approached us with this brief. In one of the initial discussions, the team came up with the idea of doing an investigation into what makes the new cake variant softer and tastier. This led to the idea of the Cakes Investigation Department featuring none other than the iconic Shivaji Satam and Daya! The entire team has poured a lot of love (and laughter) into this film, and we are incredibly excited to finally see it come to life.”

Watch the film here: