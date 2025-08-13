Bright Outdoor Media opens advertising spaces on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

New Delhi: Bright Outdoor Media, India’s first listed Out-of-Home (OOH) media company, has announced that advertising boards across Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 are now installed, illuminated, and available for bookings.

The project, awarded by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), provides advertising rights over 85,000 sq. ft. of space across 11 stations, metro pillars, and viaducts for 10 years. The corridor runs from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar, with display boards positioned to reach daily commuters and travellers.

Stations covered include Belapur Terminal, RBI Colony, Belpada, Utsav Chowk, Kendriya Vihar, Kharghar Village, Central Park, Pethpada, Amandoot, Pethali-Taloja, and Pendhar.

Dr Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and MD of Bright Outdoor Media, said, “We are thrilled to see Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 glowing with Bright & Ronak Advertising boards. This brings together our industry expertise and innovation to create an unparalleled advertising ecosystem. With the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport expected to boost metro traffic, this is the perfect moment for brands to secure prime visibility.”