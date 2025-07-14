Bright Outdoor Media appoints Mukesh Sharma as CEO; announces diversification plans

New Delhi: Bright Outdoor Media has appointed Mukesh Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2025.

The appointment was formalised during a board meeting held on Saturday in Mumbai, where the company also approved a broad-based expansion strategy across multiple media and marketing verticals.

Under the new roadmap, Bright Outdoor Media will extend its footprint beyond its core out-of-home (OOH) business into Television, Print, and Radio campaigns, Digital and Social Media Management, Public Relations, Events and Exhibitions, Celebrity and Talent Management, Mall and Retail Media, Cinema and In-Film Branding, Ad Film Production, Multiplex and Mall Branding, BTL activations, and Corporate Gifting Solutions.

Sharma, who most recently served as Business Head at Mid-day Infomedia, brings with him experience in media leadership and business development.

Commenting on his new role, Sharma said, “I’m excited to take on this new mandate. Bright Outdoor Media has built a strong legacy in the OOH segment, and I look forward to enhancing our market presence, driving diversification into high-growth verticals, and strengthening the company’s financial performance.”

Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media, added, “We are confident that Mukesh will be a valuable asset to the Bright Outdoor family. His proven ability to improve business margins and deliver sustained stakeholder value aligns perfectly with our future ambitions. His leadership will be key in executing our next phase of growth.”

In FY2024–25, the company reported total revenue of Rs 128.05 crore, EBITDA of Rs 27.38 crore, net profit of Rs 19.07 crore, and earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 13.11.