Brands, pop culture and celebrities going viral quickly, thanks to trending art called Ghibli

Mumbai: A global creative wave has been caused by the launch of Open AI’s GPT - 40 that enables beautiful ghibli art images to be generated from simplest of text prompts on Chat GPT.

As the highest performing model of the Open AI company, the app produces sophisticated art in anime form that has had a range of celebrities and platforms lining up to choose their pick.

The Ghibli frenzy

The viral trend has got viewers hooked as brands leverage the artform to boost their social media presence.

Amongst the delivery platforms, Zepto hopped on the trend, they captioned their Ghibli converted art as quick generation, quicker delivery #studioghibli

While food delivery app Swiggy stayed true to their brand recall value and kept it sweet and simple with their post captioned “thanks ChatGPT japan tak aamras puri pohchane ke liye;” its digital sibling Swiggy Instamart was not to be left behind. The grocery delivery platform posted an image of what simple needs of a summer afternoon is, inspired by Ghibli.

Adding to the list were Swiggy Dineout, Flipkart, Blinkit, Bajaj Auto Credit, AU Small Finance Bank too, made their mark with referential creatives.

Celebrities aboard the Ghibli-style ship

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shared a family portrait featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghibli style, captioning it, “That’s my Ghibli-style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly!”

left to right: Amruta Fadnavis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Divija Fadnavis

In true sportsman style, Sachin Tendulkar shared two images in Ghibli style and captioned it, “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?”

Given the storm’s onset one can be sure that this fervour will crack open a whole new dimension of micro marketing across digital platforms and the consumers for one, are entertained.