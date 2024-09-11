Brands celebrate as Lollapalooza India 2025 returns to Mumbai from Mar 8-9

Delhi: Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to return with sponsorships from both global and Indian brands. Mumbai is geared up to host the festival’s third edition on March 8-9, 2025.



The festival’s roster features punk rockers Green Day, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, known for their single, ‘Heat Waves’, India’s rap musician Hanumankind and a plethora of other global and local artists.



BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

The brand commented on the Lollapalooza India 2025 lineup post saying "Next year's biggest plan is looking real good!”

Brands across various sectors are adding their flavour to the festival’s hype. From card games with Uno India, who playfully suggested, “Jo bhi apne liye ticket khareede, plus 2 kardena,” to oral care and lifestyle brands like Happydent India and Maybelline India showcasing their enthusiasm with “Our smiles RSVP'd to this party! ” and “We’re so here for the boulevard of ultimate glam,” respectively.

Lifestyle brands like PartySmart India capture the festival’s essence with “A lineup that'll have a hangover for ages!,” while food delivery service Swiggy Genie gives a green flag to the lineup with “green flag lineup fr.”

Music and lifestyle brands like Mentos India, Spotify India and Universal Music India aimed at expressing their joy with “No Broken dreams on the boulevard this time,” “Can’t handle the heat from this lineup!” and “Just looking at this lineup is healing our inner child.”

Dating app Tinder India critiqued detractors with “People complaining about this lineup are a red flag.” Men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company highlighted their excitement with “Had to wake up for this before September ended,” while travel and lifestyle brand Nuego India anticipated Green Day’s performance with “We've always looked forward to GREEN DAYs.”

In addition to the buzz from brands, content creators also shared their enthusiasm for Lollapalooza India 2025. Zerxes Wadia posted, “Finallyyyyy, Green Day, Glass Animals.” Tarini Shah was equally impressed, remarking, “Yall really served this year.”