Brand Street Integrated expands into Pune with Krishna Mugatkar as business director

Delhi: Brand Street Integrated (BSI) has announced its expansion into Pune with the appointment of Krishna Mugatkar as the new Business Director.

With over 12 years of experience in the marketing industry, Mugatkar has worked across multiple sectors, including B2B sales, offline marketing, BTL advertising, food and beverage, hospitality, SaaS applications, and real estate.

Throughout his career, Mugatkar has made contributions to companies such as Mane Green, 360 Realtors, OYO, Foodpanda, APEEJAY Oxford Bookstores, and BVG India.

Expressing his excitement about joining Brand Street Integrated, Mugatkar said, “I am honored to join the team at Brand Street Integrated. Pune offers immense opportunities, and I am eager to contribute to the agency’s vision of creating impactful brand experiences that truly resonate with our audience. Together, we will explore new frontiers and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Surendra Singh, CEO of Brand Street Integrated, shared, “Krishna's extensive industry experience, combined with his innovative approach and strategic mindset, makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team. His appointment underscores our commitment to expanding our operations in Pune and enhancing our service offerings in the region. We look forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.”