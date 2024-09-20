Bombay HC halts Apollo Tyres' ad targeting CEAT

New Delhi, India – In a recent legal victory for CEAT Tyres, the Bombay High Court has issued a temporary injunction against Apollo Tyres, preventing them from airing an advertisement campaign that allegedly disparages CEAT's products.

On September 4, 2024, CEAT discovered a YouTube video by Apollo promoting its Apterra AT2 tyre for the Mahindra THAR. CEAT alleged that the video unfairly depicted its CROSSDRIVE AT tyre as worn out while obscuring its CEAT trademark.

CEAT, which has invested in developing unique tread patterns for its tyres, argued that Apollo's campaign falsely portrays CEAT tyres as inferior in quality. The court agreed, stating that the advertisement could mislead consumers and cause harm to CEAT's brand.

While Apollo has been temporarily restrained from airing the commercial, the case is set for a full hearing on October 11.