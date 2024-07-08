boAt onboards Jasleen Royal as brand ambassador

Delhi: boAt has announced Jasleen Kaur Royal, the Indian singer-songwriter, as its newest brand ambassador.

Commenting on the association, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, expressed excitement about the collaboration, "Jasleen Royal is not just a talented musician but also a cultural icon who represents the spirit of today's youth. Her song “Heeriye” became a national sensation, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. We are delighted to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Her unique style and widespread appeal will undoubtedly strengthen boAt's connection with music enthusiasts and fans."

Royal shared her enthusiasm for partnering with boAt, saying, "I am thrilled to join forces with boAt, a brand that has revolutionised the audio industry with its innovative products. Music is a universal language, and I believe boAt's commitment to delivering superior sound experiences aligns perfectly with my own passion for creating music that resonates deeply with listeners."