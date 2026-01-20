BMW takes over TOI front page, leaves the internet divided

New Delhi: BMW doesn’t usually whisper. It arrives with a roar, precision, power and presence. But recently, the marque automobile brand chose something different: a handwritten note on the front page of The Times of India, appearing like a seamless, borderless masthead and calling readers softly, almost romantically, to “Find your best half.”

It looked less like an advertisement and more like a private letter that accidentally found its way into the most public space possible. The response to the print ad, however, has been sharply divided, praised as pure brilliance by some and criticised as a new “low” by others.

Internet Stands Divided

The cleverness of the execution lies in its restraint. There’s no car visuals, no feature list, no performance talk. No glamorous shot of a BMW tearing down an empty highway. Instead, the ad builds intimacy first, like a personal letter between partners before flipping the narrative: the perfect match isn’t a person…it’s a BMW.

For admirers of brand storytelling, this was a masterstroke. In an era of loud advertising and impatient scrolling, BMW’s quiet, handwritten approach felt almost rebellious. It slowed people down. It asked them to read.

One user on LinkedIn said, “I may not buy a BMW today, but I’ve definitely bought into BMW’s marketing. That Times of India front-page handwritten campaign was pure brilliance. No hard sell. Just emotion, aspiration, and timing. It felt personal. It stayed memorable.”

Another user wrote, “Interesting to see how some brands let the idea lead, rather than the logo. When storytelling is strong, impact is created organically, without needing to push visibility. A good marketing campaign always begins with impact.”

A marketer wrote, “No car. No specs. Just a letter: This BMW ad is a reminder that great brands don’t need to shout. I came across this BMW Group ad in The Times Of India yesterday, and this simple handwritten ad has captured my attention way more than most creative and glossy ones. While several brands out there are shouting at the top of their voices to grab attention, this subtle letter hastag advertisement earns it. Now, this is brand maturity with top-class clarity.”

But not everyone was swept away by the romance. There were comments lambasting the ad too. One wrote, “The ad gave me an ick, and could the first 2 lines be any more condescending.” another added to the same thread,” A brand like BMW deserves waayyyy better than this childish prank played on us.” and some called it AI-generated too.

One senior consultant in Brands and marketing chuckled, “Wonder what pen the writer used for such big fonts on a broadsheet…”

That split reaction reveals the risk in BMW’s approach. When a luxury brand leans into softness, it invites a different kind of scrutiny, less about the product and more about the intent. The handwritten format signals intimacy, but it also demands authenticity. If the audience senses performance, the emotional hook can quickly turn into discomfort.

BMW’s new campaign, ‘Drive Your Match’, marks a new direction in BMW India’s brand communication. The campaign focuses on helping customers discover the BMW that best matches their personality, lifestyle, and aspirations. It moves away from the idea of choosing a car and instead highlights recognition and personal connection. The campaign is rolled out across print, digital, and out-of-home platforms. It brings together BMW India’s full portfolio under one idea and will run across touchpoints through mid-2026.

BMW India has awarded its creative advertising mandate to Contract Advertising, which is part of the VML Group. Earlier, the creative mandate was handled by Rediffusion. The media mandate remains unchanged and continues with LodestarUM.