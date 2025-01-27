BMTC initiates full bus-wrap advertisements, targets Rs 3 crore monthly revenue

New Delhi: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started fully wrapping its 3,000 non-AC buses with advertisements.

This initiative aims to generate over Rs 3 crore in monthly revenue, marking a shift from the previous practice of advertising only on the rear sides of buses.

According to news reports, the decision to wrap buses entirely with ads comes as part of BMTC's broader effort to bolster its non-traffic revenue streams.

A senior BMTC official said that each bus will provide approximately 350 sq.ft of advertising space, covering areas like louvre glass and the driver’s back panel, while ensuring that window glass and passenger seat backs remain advertisement-free.

The advertisements will adhere to the Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye-laws set by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), ensuring they do not obstruct critical vehicle information such as the BMTC logo, registration number, and depot details.

BMTC has committed to using eco-friendly materials for these wraps.

In the financial year 2023-24, BMTC had already earned Rs 811 crore through various non-traffic revenue sources like leasing land, bus station spaces, stalls, and parking facilities.

BMTC has assured that the new wraps will use transparent materials to maintain clear visibility from inside the buses, addressing past complaints when stickers on lower glass panels were removed in 2018 after passenger feedback.