BMRCL partners with Mudra Ventures, Lokesh Outdoor for advertising on Purple, Green Line

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) announced that it has entered into separate seven-year agreements with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for exclusive advertising rights on trains operating on the Purple Line and Green Line, respectively.

This initiative marks a major step for BMRCL in tapping revenue streams beyond fare box revenue. It said the minimum expected revenue from this initiative is Rs 25 crore per annum.

"The contract, which aims to create a vibrant and dynamic advertising environment by leveraging the high footfall and visibility of Bengaluru’s metro corridors, covers train wrapping and interior advertising across trains operating on the Purple and Green Lines," BMRCL said in a statement.

"It offers brands a unique opportunity to reach a wide and diverse commuter base," it added.

According to the statement, Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor will bring various design and advertising formats to the Purple and Green Lines, aiming to make Bengaluru Metro a more attractive and lively public space.

"Through this partnership with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor, BMRCL remains committed to offering world-class metro services while leveraging new-age business opportunities to ensure financial sustainability and continued infrastructure development for the city," said M Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL.