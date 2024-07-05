BMC to unveil draft guidelines regulating hoardings today

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to unveil a draft policy aimed at regulating out-of-home (OOH) media in Mumbai on July 5. This initiative comes in response to the tragic Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which resulted in 17 fatalities and over 75 injuries.

Key guidelines and regulations

Prohibited Locations: No hoardings on rooftops or glass facades will be allowed.



Mandatory Requirements:

Third-party insurance for all hoardings.

QR codes displaying agency details on every hoarding.

DOOH Advertising: Stringent rules will be implemented for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, including guidelines for luminosity and fixed operating timings.

Government Action and Oversight

State Minister Uday Samant issued a notice regarding a new hoarding policy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, overseen by a committee led by retired chief judge Dilip Bhosle.

The draft policy was developed in consultation with Ernst & Young and a committee of experts from IIT Mumbai.

Scope of the Policy

Encompasses various forms of advertising including balloons, indoor and outdoor displays, shop signages, mobile hoardings, and waterfront hoardings.

Detailed Proposals

Structural and Safety Measures:

Regular audits for stability and geotechnical inspections.

Maximum lifespan of hoardings limited to 50 years from initial approval.

Placement Guidelines:

Only V shape back-to-back hoarding placements permitted, excluding L shape.

Minimum distance of 70 meters between two hoardings.

Mobile hoardings must be at least 30 meters away from static hoardings.

The draft policy by BMC represents a comprehensive effort to enhance safety and regulation in OOH media across Mumbai, aiming to prevent tragedies like the Ghatkopar incident through stringent guidelines and oversight measures.