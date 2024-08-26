BMC to extend deadline for feedback on draft OOH advertising policies

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an extension of the deadline for public feedback on its proposed Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising policy.

The decision comes in response to IOAA’s letter to the body last week and concerns raised by industry bodies and stakeholders.

The original deadline, set for August 26, is likely to be extended by approximately 8-10 days.

Initially, IOAA had requested a two-month long extension as well as presented other inconveniences that are rooted in the ambiguity of the draft policies. Thus, an extension would mean thorough deliberation and discussion among industry experts, advertisers, and civic representatives.

IOAA has been active in staying at the forefront in not just supporting BMC’s intentions of safeguarding the OOH sector, but also making the policies more effective.

This would allow not just regulation but also innovation to thrive in this space. During Tom Goddord’s visit to India, IOAA also discussed the need to organise the OOH ad sector. Thereon, it wrote a letter to AAAI to make it a compulsion for advertisers to be IOAA registered to be recognised by the industry.

While responses on these fronts are yet awaited, the circular yet to be released by BMC will address the stakeholder concerns and requests by IOAA.

BMC's draft OOH policy, released earlier this month, outlines the framework for outdoor advertising in Mumbai for the next decade. It covers a wide range of aspects, including digital signage, billboards, and other forms of outdoor advertising. The policy aims to balance commercial interests with the city's aesthetic and functional needs.