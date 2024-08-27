BMC draft OOH ad policy: Civic body gets 53 suggestions, extends feedback deadline to Sept 9

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the deadline for feedback on the draft OOH advertising policy to September 9, allowing additional time for public review and input.

The draft policy was released on August 10, with civic authorities initially setting a deadline of August 28 for citizens to submit their suggestions and objections.

So far, the BMC has received approximately 53 suggestions and objections from citizens, activists, and government agencies regarding the draft policy.

Citizens have suggested a range of suggestions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) draft outdoor advertising policy, including imposing a maximum limit on illuminated digital hoardings and restricting billboards near mature trees.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is resisting revenue sharing of about 50% on hoarding revenue with the BMC. This was after the objections raised by the railways on OOH advertising.

Among the suggestions received by the BMC, one notable submission came from the city-based NGO, Awaaz Foundation, which raised objections to the draft policy due to the absence of a scientific study on light pollution.

Similarly, in a separate letter to the civic authorities, trustees of another city-based NGO, Watchdog Foundation, argued that hoardings and billboards should be banned near fully grown trees. They also suggested that digital advertisements be prohibited on road medians, as they pose a risk by distracting drivers and increasing the likelihood of road accidents.