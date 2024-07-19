BlackCab celebrates launch of Meetha store in Mumbai with “Badhai Ho, Mithai Lo”

Delhi: Meetha, by Radisson has announced the opening of its newest stores in Borivali and Bandra. A campaign was curated by BlackCab Agency Network called Badhai Ho, Mithai Lo with a “Meetha Man,” a curated character.

BlackCab has revamped Meetha’s packaging. The narrative sees Meetha Man surprising strangers with treats, turning their initial confusion into moments of celebration.

Siddhartha Singh, Founder and Director of BlackCab Agency Network, said, “At BlackCab, we aim to create campaigns that resonate with people and evoke genuine emotions. With the introduction of Meetha Man and the ‘Badhai Ho, Mitha Lo’ campaign, we aim to spread joy and celebrate the essence of Indian sweets. We believe this campaign will not only enhance Meetha’s brand presence but also bring smiles to countless faces across the city.”