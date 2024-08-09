Bisleri teams up with Professional Golf Tour of India as Official Hydration Partner

Delhi: Bisleri International has forged a strategic partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to become the official hydration partner. The collaboration will span across 15 tournaments in India.



Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, “Bisleri has been championing the cause of hydration through a robust sports marketing program and has built a strong emotional connect with the consumers. I am thrilled to partner with Professional Golf Tour of India and associate with Golf, which is a unique sport that challenges both physical and mental endurance.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India, said, “We anticipate a highly competitive second half of the PGTI season. Our efforts have been focused on delivering maximum playing opportunities and we are confident that the professionals will enjoy the experience. We extend our gratitude to all the brands that have partnered with us this season, providing vital support to the growth of golf in India. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration. Wishing all the players the best of luck as we enter the exciting second half of the season.”