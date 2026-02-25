New Delhi: Two people have died and two others remain critically injured following the collapse of an unauthorised hoarding in Bhubaneswar’s Khandagiri area on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The incident occurred as thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds, swept through the city.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the two men from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Several commuters had taken shelter near a small roadside shop when a large iron hoarding behind it collapsed. One person died on the spot, while a 19-year-old man trapped under the debris was rescued and taken to Capital Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The critically injured are being treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Gouda of Aska in Ganjam district and Sachidananda Pradhan, a college student from Dumduma in Bhubaneswar. Following Pradhan’s death, his neighbours blocked National Highway-16 near Dumduma, demanding justice. The protest caused significant traffic congestion on the highway connecting Kolkata and Chennai before police intervention led to the withdrawal of the blockade.

“The hoarding was in a dilapidated condition but was not removed. A valuable life has been lost due to negligence. Those responsible must be arrested,” said a woman taking part in the protest. Another protester demanded compensation from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging negligence.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana stated that the hoarding had been illegally erected by a private agency. “We have written to the police to register an FIR against the company,” he said.

He added that the civic body had initiated steps to remove all illegal hoardings in the city within a month and warned that criminal cases would be filed against those installing unsafe structures in public spaces.

The BMC has requested the state government to sanction compensation for the families of the deceased through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “We have also urged the district collector to take necessary steps to sanction ex-gratia from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, as the deaths occurred during a thunderstorm and rain,” Rana added.