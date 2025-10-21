Bertille Toledano becomes President of Havas Creative and CEO of Havas Creative Middle East

New Delhi: Havas has announced the appointment of Bertille Toledano, CEO of BETC, as President of Havas Creative Network and CEO of Havas Creative Middle East.

In this role, she will oversee the launch of a new creative entity in the Middle East, reflecting the Group’s focus on expanding its creative and production capabilities.

Toledano will continue as CEO of BETC, the agency founded 30 years ago by Mercedes Erra and Rémi Babinet, who now serve as Chairs of its Supervisory Board. BETC has been recognised for its creative work on the international stage, including being ranked the first agency for creativity by WARC in 2024.

Since joining Havas in 2012, Toledano, alongside Stéphane Xiberras, President & Chief Creative Officer of BETC and Head of the Global Creative Council of Havas Creative Network, has developed the agency’s international presence.

In her new position, Toledano will join Havas’ Executive Committee under the leadership of Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Creative and Health Networks, and will oversee all creative, PR, CX, production, and event activities in the Middle East. The region’s Havas Creative agencies will be renamed BETC Middle East.

Toledano will collaborate with Yannick Bolloré, Mercedes Erra, and Donna Murphy, supported by Alberto Canteli, Chairman & CEO NEC region and the Middle East and Chairman Africa, and Dany Naaman, CEO of Havas Middle East, to develop the region’s creative and business potential using Havas’ Converged.AI strategy.

“In the age of AI, our clients are increasingly seeking to partner with creative powerhouses that are culturally relevant, locally insightful, and globally outstanding. They expect world-class creativity backed by bold production capabilities. That’s why creative excellence is at the heart of our strategy, and Bertille’s vision and leadership will help us bring this ambition to life in a region full of opportunities,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO, Havas.

“Bertille’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Havas Creative. The Middle East represents one of our most dynamic growth regions, and her creative vision, international experience, and entrepreneurial spirit will help us unlock its full potential. I’m thrilled to welcome her to our global leadership team and to collaborate on realising the region’s full potential,” said Donna Murphy, CEO, Havas Creative & Health Networks.

“Bertille embodies all the cultural values that Remi and I deeply believed in at BETC. I’m proud that she can carry them forward today within the Havas Group,” stated Mercedes Erra, Founder and Chairwoman of the supervisory board, BETC.