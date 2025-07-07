BEI Confluence hires Anirban Chaudhuri as Director – Strategic Planning & Brand Management

New Delhi: BEI Confluence Communication has appointed Anirban Chaudhuri as Director - Strategic Planning and Brand Management.

Chaudhuri will be based in the Delhi NCR headquarters of the agency.

Chaudhuri is a marketing communications professional with over 25 years of experience in brand management, account planning, marketing research and advertising.

Early in his career, Chaudhuri led the Brand Management consulting Shining, promoted by Shombit Sengupta and played a key role in brand rejuvenation projects like the Brooke Bond rebranding exercise.

After about four years, he moved to Marketing Research and worked in leadership roles at IMRB and TNS.

In his stint with Marketing Research he has worked on Alcohol, Automotive, FMCG, Banking, Financial Services and Retail categories.

After three years, he moved to lead the Strategic Planning function at Dentsu Communications and worked with brands like Aircel, Toyota, Panasonic, DLF etc. Thereafter he worked as Strategic Planning Lead with agencies like DDB Mudra, FCB Ulka and JWT in Delhi. His last role in advertising was as Senior Vice President (VP) – Strategic Planning with Innocean. In this journey he worked with Whirlpool, John Players, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, Make My Trip, Apollo Tyres, Hyundai, Kia, Hamdard etc.

Chaudhuri is a Gold Medalist in MBA from Jadavpur University in Kolkata and did his doctoral studies in Management at IIEST, Shibpur. He has keen interest in using play techniques for strategy building.

On his appointment Tapas Gupta, CMD, BEI Confluence, commented, “BEI Confluence has always been a strong brand focussed agency and our specialisation in leading FMCG brands demand on-going strategic planning to understand the ever changing consumer habits, preferences and attitudes. Anirban’s appointment is in line with our vision to provide strong and insightful strategic services to our clients’ brands and help them achieve their marketing objectives”.

Abhishek Gupta, Joint MD, BEI Confluence, stated, “We are delighted to have Anirban as head our Strategic Planning initiatives and lead the brand and communication planning process to provide our clients with avant-garde solutions that will help the brands acquire greater salience, achieve ROI driven results and build a robust future. I strongly believe Anirban with his impressive credentials and rich experience in building brands will be able to take BEI Confluence’s initiatives to its next level. We wish him the very best.”

Chaudhuri added, “I am excited to join BEI Confluence and work with a wonderful roster of clients. I will be keen to leverage the market and consumer understanding and formulate strategic directions that give these brands a clear advantage in the fast changing business environment.”