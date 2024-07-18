BBH Singapore builds arcade game to launch Gong Awards 2024

Delhi: BBH Singapore has created a retro arcade-style fighting game to launch the Gong Awards, Singapore's creative awards show. Built in-house by BBH Innovation Lab, 'Metal Combat: The Gong Awards 2024’ is an invitation to the show’s battle in creativity.

In the game, players can choose from a series of advertising idea archetypes and battle it out for supremacy, in arenas inspired by the award show categories such as Design, Direct and OOH.

Each playable fighter has a satirical design, peppered with advertising cliches and in-jokes. The game's retro-core look was inspired by 90s fighting games, modernised and built from scratch in-house in Unreal Engine. The game also has a custom soundtrack created by Fuse Adventures in Audio.

‘Metal Combat: The Gong Awards 2024’ became available to play via a website from July 17 – the day the 2024 Gong Awards officially opened for entries.

BBH Singapore launches ‘Metal Combat: The Gong Awards 2024’ with a campaign featuring a 3D OOH animation in Ten Square from July 10. The 30-second teaser features the characters from the game coming to life and will run until the end of July.

At the same time, BBH will send a specially-designed game-themed mailer to each 2024 Gong Award jury chair, consisting of a hand-made game cartridge containing details of the URL needed to access the game once it goes live.

BBH Singapore has also produced themed posters for Singapore agencies to post in-house to encourage entries.

Sascha Kuntze, Gong Awards 2024 Co-Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer at BBH Singapore, said, “Creative award shows are all about the battle of great ideas. We thought it would be fun to make that metaphor playable.”

This is the second year running that BBH Singapore has created the annual Gong Awards campaign – an honour given each year to the previous year’s Agency of the Year winner. For the 2023 Gong Awards, BBH Singapore created a campaign called ‘Practice for Cannes 2023’.



