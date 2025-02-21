BBDO introduces 'Do Big Things' as its first new global positioning in nearly 30 years

New Delhi: Omnicom Group’s BBDO has introduced its first global repositioning in nearly 30 years.

Announced on February 20, 2025, the agency is shifting from its long-standing mantra, "The Work. The Work. The Work," to a fresh positioning: "Do Big Things."

“We’re not just thinking big—we’re built to Do Big Things. Big ideas. Big talent. Big impact. Big ambition” said BBDO in an Instagram post

This move, spearheaded by Global CEO Nancy Reyes and Global Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Chris Beresford-Hill, signals BBDO’s intent to redefine its role in an evolving advertising landscape while staying true to its creative roots.

For decades, "The Work. The Work. The Work," coined by advertising legend Phil Dusenberry in 1996, has been the heartbeat of BBDO, emphasising the primacy of creative output. However, Reyes and Beresford-Hill, who joined the agency in 2024, saw an opportunity to expand this vision.

The development of "Do Big Things" was a collaborative effort, involving BBDO leaders from across its global network of over 7,000 employees in 70+ countries. In November 2024, a diverse group convened in New York City to refine the concept, ensuring it resonated across markets while challenging the industry’s perception of "big."

BBDO’s refreshed identity comes with a new visual look for its website, crafted by a team led by Fabiano Tatu, Head of Art and Design at BBDO LA, alongside Chief Strategy Officer Emily Portnoy and CCO Matt Miller.

The timing of this repositioning is notable, coinciding with Omnicom’s blockbuster announcement late last year of its intent to acquire rival Interpublic Group (IPG), creating the world’s largest agency holding company.

Recently, another Omnicom Group agency OMD Worldwide unveiled a new positioning. The agency is positioning itself as the media partner with the vision, expertise, technology, and scale to help brands drive incremental sales and expand market share in an increasingly dynamic business and consumer landscape: We Create What’s Next. Supported by a brand refresh — enabled by Canva — that features a contemporised version of its classic red logo, “We Create What’s Next”