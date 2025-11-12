New Delhi: Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, has been appointed Jury Chair for the Public Relations category at the 2026 Clio Awards, an international recognition of creativity in advertising and communications.

The Clio Awards’ 2026 programme will bring together over 100 creative leaders globally, with jury sessions scheduled at JA Resort & Spa in Dubai. Members will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio winners across categories.

Speaking about his role, Josy Paul said, “Public relations has evolved into a powerful force that shapes culture and behaviour. It’s about sparking meaningful conversations and driving genuine action. As Jury Chair, I look forward to celebrating work that not only captures attention but earns belief, work that moves people, and markets.”

Under Paul’s leadership, BBDO India has produced campaigns recognised both domestically and internationally for blending creativity with social impact. The 67th Annual Clio Awards will be held on 12 May 2026 at Cipriani 25 Broadway, New York City.

The 2026 Clio Awards Jury Chairs include Nancy Crimi-Lamanna for Audio & Audio Craft, Perry Fair for Brand, Javier Campopiano for Branded Entertainment & Content, Ariana Stolarz for Creative Business Transformation, Sally Anderson for Design, Alexander Schill for Creative Commerce & Direct, Debbi Vandeven for Digital/Mobile & Experience/Activation, Rodrigo Jatene for Film, Yannis Konstantinidis for Film Craft, Copywriting, Emma Lundy for Film Craft, Direction & Cinematography, Rich Orrick for Film Craft, Editing, Claudia Incio for Film Craft, Movie & Sound Design, Lora Schulson for Film Craft, Production Design, Asmirh Davis for Media, Liz Taylor for Print & Out of Home, Josy Paul for Public Relations, and Amy Ferguson for Social Media.