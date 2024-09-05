BBDO India, DDB Mudra and TBWA\India to host Portfolio Night 2024

New Delhi: Young creatives in India looking to break into the industry or find a new job can now get tickets for The One Club for Creativity’s global Portfolio Night 2024, hosted once again in person and virtually by BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India.

BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group, and TBWA\India will host a virtual Pan-India Portfolio Night on October 10, followed by an in-person version in Mumbai on October 11.

The program includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. These All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from a brand, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2025.

Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.