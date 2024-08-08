Baseline Ventures warns Apollo Tyres over misusing hockey player PR Sreejesh’s image

New Delhi: Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director and Co-founder of Baseline Ventures, has criticised Apollo Tyres for using Indian hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh’s image without authorisation.

Mishra pointed out the inconsistency in Apollo Tyres' approach, contrasting their high payments for endorsements with Sachin Tendulkar and Manchester United with their disregard for Sreejesh’s image rights.

Baseline Ventures, which manages Sreejesh, plans to pursue legal action against Apollo Tyres. Mishra expressed his disappointment on LinkedIn, highlighting the firm's double standards in endorsement practices and announced a personal boycott of Apollo Tyres products.

Reports indicate that brands using images of Indian Olympic medalists without proper endorsement will face legal action for violating personality rights.

Previously, in 2021, Baseline Ventures sent legal notices to 20 brands for unauthorised use of PV Sindhu’s name and images following her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.