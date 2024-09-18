Atlys' search for agency partner receives 153 entries

Delhi: A day after seeking applications for an agency partner, Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys, revealed that the company had received 153 entries from agencies for the same.

He said, "I am truly mind-blown with the kind of effort most agencies have put in, in terms of communicating a clear intent, justifying why they are the best fit and several cases where the creds were customised to the needs of the LI post itself!"

He revealed that he had narrowed down 3 final agencies, decided through a comprehensive four step filtration process. He said:

"Here's the progressive stage-by-stage knockout criteria I used.

1. There were several woolly mammoths in the list. Absolute behemoths of the advertising world! Many I personally worked with in the past. But did not meet the reqts of the brief I have in mind. And wouldn't work within the budget I have. So very very humbled, but now's not the time!

2. Several who threw their hat in the ring were social-media-first, media planning, martech, outdoor and experiential marketing agencies - Many of these are actually relevant for other projects but not for this one. And hence, stay tuned! I might still reach out to some of you over the next few weeks!

3. Of the ones left, a crisp & clear intent and easy-on-the-eye creds deck helped me narrow down the list. To all those who expected me to download from WeTransfer links, SendGB links, One Drives etc, I went through them but it was painful and am not sure how many clients would actually go through this rigmarole.

4. Gut. Plain & Simple!"

A day ago, Hegde had updated on LinkedIn that the visa processing startup is seeking a ‘young, hot’ creative agency partner. The agency needs to ideate launch campaigns involving print and digital film.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/santosh-hegde-63b2942a_one-fifty-three-thats-right-153-thats-activity-7242078738513903616-1CIg?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop